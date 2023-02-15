Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 56.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 106.69% to Rs 55.00 croreNet profit of Terai Tea Co rose 56.15% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 106.69% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.0026.61 107 OPM %4.22-1.28 -PBDT2.171.63 33 PBT1.741.15 51 NP2.031.30 56
