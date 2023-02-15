Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 56.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 106.69% to Rs 55.00 crore

Net profit of Terai Tea Co rose 56.15% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 106.69% to Rs 55.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.0026.614.22-1.282.171.631.741.152.031.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)