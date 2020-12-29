Rupa & Company hits 52-week high after Abakkus Fund buys stake

Rupa & Company surged 10.88% to Rs 288 after Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 bought 1.50% stake in the company via bulk deal on Monday, 28 December 2020.
As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 purchased 12 lakh shares, or 1.50% equity, of Rupa & Company on Monday, 28 December 2020.
Simultaneously, Suvichar Advisors sold 12.99 lakh equity shares (1.63% equity) of Rupa & Company at Rs 250.55 per share via bulk deal on the NSE. As of 30 September 2020, Suvichar Advisors LLP held 2.30% stake in Rupa & Company.
Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 is owned by market veteran, Sunil Singhania. Singhania floated his portfolio management service firm, Abakkus Asset Management in August 2018. Before Abakkus, he worked as a CIO of Reliance Mutual Fund.
Rupa & Company's consolidated net profit jumped 42% to Rs 45.40 crore on a 5.6% increase in net sales to Rs 302.69 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Rupa & Company is a leading undergarments manufacturer and a leading hosiery and knitwear company in India.
The scrip hit 52-week high of Rs 297 in intraday today.
