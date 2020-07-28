S E Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 85.23% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net Loss of S E Power reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.23% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.523.52-151.92-19.32-1.92-1.40-2.96-2.53-0.58-2.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)