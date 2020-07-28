JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 57.44% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

S E Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 85.23% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net Loss of S E Power reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.23% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.523.52 -85 OPM %-151.92-19.32 -PBDT-1.92-1.40 -37 PBT-2.96-2.53 -17 NP-0.58-2.09 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU