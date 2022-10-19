S J S Enterprises gains after Ashish Kacholia hikes stake

S J S Enterprises rose 2.10% to Rs 442 after ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased his stake in the company during July-September 2022 quarter.

According to the shareholding pattern filed by the company for the September quarter, Kacholia held 11,69,839 equity shares, or 3.84% stake, in the company.

In the previous quarter, Kacholia held 11,48,342 equity shares or a 3.77% stake in S J S Enterprises.

S J S is one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry. It caters to two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, consumer durables/appliances, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries. The company's product offerings include decals and body graphics, 2D appliques and dials, 3D appliques and dials, 3D lux badges), domes, overlays, aluminum badges, in-mould label or decoration parts, lens mask assembly and chrome-plated, printed and painted injection moulded plastic parts.

Net profit of S J S Enterprises rose 50.99% to Rs 15.19 crore on 29.43% increase in net sales to Rs 73.53 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

