S.V. Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 1.54% in the September 2022 quarter
Financials shares edge higher
Simplex Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Triveni Engineering & Industries divests its entire stake in Triveni Turbine
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of S.V. Trading & Agencies reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU