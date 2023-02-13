JUST IN
Business Standard

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.61% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.61% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.310.46 -33 OPM %6.4556.52 -PBDT0.640.52 23 PBT0.630.52 21 NP0.500.40 25

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:58 IST

