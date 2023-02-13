Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 32.61% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.61% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.310.46 -33 OPM %6.4556.52 -PBDT0.640.52 23 PBT0.630.52 21 NP0.500.40 25
