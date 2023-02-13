Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.61% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.61% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.310.466.4556.520.640.520.630.520.500.40

