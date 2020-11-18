Sadbhav Engg gains on receiving LoA for road projects

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infrastructure Developers update on Vadodara Mumbai Expressway project
L&T Construction secures orders for its transportation infra business
IRB Infrastructure Developers secures Vadodara Mumbai Expressway project
PNC Infratech secures five NHAI projects worth Rs 6731.8 cr
Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 886.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sadbhav Engineering rose 2.34% to Rs 50.35 after the company said it has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from NHAI for 2 EPC road projects worth Rs 1,572.30 crore.
The scope of work includes construction of four-lane expressway from Sardar Patel ring road to Sindhrej village of Ahmedabad district from 0 km to 22 km of Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Alignment (NH-751) in Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Package-I). The contract value is Rs 690.30 crore.
The second project involves construction of four-lane expressway from Sindhrej village to Vejalka village of Ahmedabad district from 22 km to 48.520 km of NH-751 under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Package-II). The contract value is Rs 882 crore. The construction period for both the projects is 24 months.
Sadbhav Engineering is engaged in the construction and maintenance of roads and highway, and irrigation system (canal). The firm is also engaged in the site preparation for mining, including overburden removal and other development. The company's segments include EPC Contracts and BOT (Toll & Annuity).
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.51 crore in Q2 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 15.94 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 42.4% YoY to Rs 540.72 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU