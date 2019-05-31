Sadhana Nitro Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sadhana Nitrochem fixes record date for stock split
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 5.03% in the March 2019 quarter
Natura Hue Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter
NCW questions BJP MLA Sadhana Singh's statement on Mayawati
Women's commission issues notice to BJP's Sadhana Singh over remarks against Mayawati
-
Sales decline 8.68% to Rs 46.93 croreNet loss of Sadhana Nitro Chem reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 46.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.07% to Rs 75.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 141.66% to Rs 267.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.9351.39 -9 267.16110.55 142 OPM %20.7537.98 -44.8331.46 - PBDT8.7518.27 -52 109.1530.16 262 PBT7.8517.81 -56 106.3028.28 276 NP-3.0221.86 PL 75.3131.37 140
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU