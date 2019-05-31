Sadhana Nitro Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 8.68% to Rs 46.93 crore

Net loss of Sadhana Nitro Chem reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 46.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.07% to Rs 75.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 141.66% to Rs 267.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.9351.39 -9 267.16110.55 142 OPM %20.7537.98 -44.8331.46 - PBDT8.7518.27 -52 109.1530.16 262 PBT7.8517.81 -56 106.3028.28 276 NP-3.0221.86 PL 75.3131.37 140

