Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 56.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 56.02% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 38.55% to Rs 149.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 108.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

