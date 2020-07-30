JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Manappuram Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 56.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.55% to Rs 149.74 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 56.02% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 38.55% to Rs 149.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 108.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales149.74108.08 39 OPM %24.5821.90 -PBDT34.7521.79 59 PBT31.4018.17 73 NP23.5915.12 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 15:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU