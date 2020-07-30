Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 56.02% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.55% to Rs 149.74 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 56.02% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 38.55% to Rs 149.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 108.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales149.74108.08 39 OPM %24.5821.90 -PBDT34.7521.79 59 PBT31.4018.17 73 NP23.5915.12 56
