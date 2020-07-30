Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 17.84% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 109.14 croreNet profit of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises rose 17.84% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 109.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 35.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.48% to Rs 497.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 372.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales109.14116.54 -6 497.17372.48 33 OPM %14.5312.82 -6.04-2.71 - PBDT11.539.52 21 9.83-30.06 LP PBT9.187.79 18 2.86-35.02 LP NP9.187.79 18 2.86-35.02 LP
