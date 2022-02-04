Volumes jump at Torrent Power Ltd counter

Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 63.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.15 lakh shares

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 February 2022.

Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 63.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.35% to Rs.584.95. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd registered volume of 23.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.44% to Rs.416.00. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd registered volume of 3.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47451 shares. The stock slipped 8.11% to Rs.2,416.45. Volumes stood at 47890 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24515 shares. The stock lost 2.03% to Rs.4,475.50. Volumes stood at 30144 shares in the last session.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd recorded volume of 37.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.50% to Rs.428.25. Volumes stood at 14.89 lakh shares in the last session.

