Bank of India records 90% YoY rise in Q3 PAT, buoyed by lower provisions

Bank of India reported a 90% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,027 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 541 crore in Q3 FY21.

Total income during the quarter decreased by 8% YoY to Rs 11,211 crore.

Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs 3,408 crore in Q3 FY22, which is lower by 9% as compared with Rs 3,739 crore in Q3 FY21. NIM (Global) stood at 2.27% and NIM (Domestic) at 2.51% in Q3 FY22.

Operating Profit stood at Rs 2,096 crore in Q3 FY22, down by 21% from Rs 2,665 crore in Q3 FY21.

Provisions (other tax) and contingencies amounted to Rs 335 crore (down 81% YoY), of which provisions for non-performing assets was Rs 693 crore (up 11% YoY).

Gross NPA declined by 8.97% QoQ to Rs 45,760 crore as on 31 December 2021 from Rs 50,270 crore as on 30 September 2021.

Net NPA stood at Rs 10,708 crore as on 31 December 2021 against Rs 10,576 crore as on 30 September 2021, up 1% QoQ.

GNPA ratio improved to 10.46% as on 31 December 2021 from 12% as on 30 September 2021.

NNPA ratio improved to 2.66% as on 31 December 2021 from 2.79% as on 30 September 2021.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 86.86% as on 31 December 2021 against 87.81% as on 30 September 2021.

As on 31 December 2021, global deposits increased by 1.84% YoY and stood at Rs. 6,23,120 crore while global advances increased by 5.40% YoY and stood at Rs 4,37,399 crore.

As on 31 December 2021, the bank's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.66% against 17.05% in September 2021 and 12.51% in December 2020.

Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 81.41% stake in Bank of India as on 31 December 2021.

The scrip fell 1.20% to currently trade at Rs 57.75 on the BSE.

