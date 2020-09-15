Bajaj Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd, Skipper Ltd and Manaksia Steels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2020.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd surged 12.69% to Rs 468 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27882 shares in the past one month.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd spiked 9.98% to Rs 195. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5809 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 51.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99814 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12238 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd added 9.95% to Rs 47.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16141 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd spurt 9.93% to Rs 10.07. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4756 shares in the past one month.

