Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 27.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sakthi Sugars soars on selling Orissa-based sugar & distillery units
Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 174.34 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Palm Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
United Leasing & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.90 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 47.44 croreNet profit of Sakthi Finance rose 27.52% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 47.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales47.4446.34 2 OPM %69.5270.16 -PBDT5.864.70 25 PBT4.503.49 29 NP3.292.58 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU