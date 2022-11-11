Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 27.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 47.44 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 27.52% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 47.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.47.4446.3469.5270.165.864.704.503.493.292.58

