Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 27.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 47.44 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 27.52% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 47.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales47.4446.34 2 OPM %69.5270.16 -PBDT5.864.70 25 PBT4.503.49 29 NP3.292.58 28

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

