Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 6.60% in the March 2019 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 17.43% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 27.59% to Rs 187.59 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering rose 6.60% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 187.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.32% to Rs 33.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 654.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 494.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales187.59147.03 28 654.88494.74 32 OPM %12.4110.91 -11.2010.92 - PBDT18.2915.08 21 57.9046.83 24 PBT17.1014.16 21 53.3042.97 24 NP10.179.54 7 33.2729.62 12

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 09:07 IST

