Salona Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Beardsell Ltd, Amman Spinning Mills Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 June 2019.

crashed 14.00% to Rs 90 at 13:57 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 98 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 891 shares in the past one month.

lost 12.96% to Rs 5.91. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3757 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 11.95% to Rs 14. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 240 shares in the past one month.

Amman Spinning Mills Ltd slipped 11.01% to Rs 160.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2119 shares in the past one month.

corrected 10.37% to Rs 3.63. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

