Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 5.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 1401.65 croreNet profit of Sundram Fasteners declined 5.87% to Rs 115.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 1401.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1242.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1401.651242.26 13 OPM %14.6017.58 -PBDT206.32214.35 -4 PBT156.99167.08 -6 NP115.29122.48 -6
