Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit declines 5.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners declined 5.87% to Rs 115.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 1401.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1242.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1401.651242.2614.6017.58206.32214.35156.99167.08115.29122.48

