Sankhya Infotech standalone net profit rises 93.09% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.92% to Rs 40.71 croreNet profit of Sankhya Infotech rose 93.09% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.92% to Rs 40.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 44.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.7144.21 -8 OPM %19.2611.29 -PBDT6.744.94 36 PBT3.712.79 33 NP3.631.88 93
