Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 97.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.19% to Rs 31.59 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra declined 97.24% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.5932.97 -4 OPM %1.658.01 -PBDT0.362.50 -86 PBT0.022.17 -99 NP0.051.81 -97

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:44 IST

