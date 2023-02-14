Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 97.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.19% to Rs 31.59 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra declined 97.24% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.31.5932.971.658.010.362.500.022.170.051.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)