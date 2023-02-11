Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit declines 21.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.90% to Rs 902.55 croreNet profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals declined 21.97% to Rs 130.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 167.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 902.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 990.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales902.55990.77 -9 OPM %21.6632.40 -PBDT206.07263.62 -22 PBT161.07224.80 -28 NP130.36167.06 -22
