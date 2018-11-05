Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit declines 15.12% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 585.35 croreNet profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals declined 15.12% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 46.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 585.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 563.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales585.35563.16 4 OPM %20.2218.26 -PBDT89.2781.77 9 PBT70.4962.86 12 NP39.8146.90 -15
