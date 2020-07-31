JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Zydus Wellness jumps after Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY
Business Standard

Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 10.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.36% to Rs 537.37 crore

Net profit of Zydus Wellness rose 10.95% to Rs 89.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.36% to Rs 537.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 620.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales537.37620.25 -13 OPM %22.7723.98 -PBDT89.57116.89 -23 PBT83.15106.54 -22 NP89.2080.40 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 12:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU