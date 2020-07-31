Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 10.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.36% to Rs 537.37 crore

Net profit of Zydus Wellness rose 10.95% to Rs 89.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.36% to Rs 537.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 620.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.537.37620.2522.7723.9889.57116.8983.15106.5489.2080.40

