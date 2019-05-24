TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.15% to Rs 11.46 croreNet Loss of TechNVision Ventures reported to Rs 36.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.88% to Rs 66.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.4611.33 1 66.4450.00 33 OPM %-31.33-26.92 -4.14-7.06 - PBDT-3.55-3.02 -18 3.54-3.22 LP PBT-36.42-3.06 -1090 -37.77-3.38 -1017 NP-36.47-3.03 -1104 -37.85-3.59 -954
