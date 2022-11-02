Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 186.48 croreNet Loss of Saurashtra Cement reported to Rs 22.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 186.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 177.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales186.48177.55 5 OPM %-14.44-4.25 -PBDT-26.79-5.60 -378 PBT-33.46-11.22 -198 NP-22.55-7.16 -215
