Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 288.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 38.61% to Rs 2.80 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 288.89% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.802.02 39 OPM %30.368.42 -PBDT1.040.35 197 PBT0.980.27 263 NP0.700.18 289

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:07 IST

