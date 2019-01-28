Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 288.89% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 143.48% in the September 2018 quarter
KPIT Technologies Ltd Slides 3.09%
HCL Technologies named North America Leader in Application Services
HCL Technologies allots 1.03 lakh equity shares
HCL Technologies recognised as 'Leader' in IT Infrastructure Services Automation
-
Sales rise 38.61% to Rs 2.80 croreNet profit of Saven Technologies rose 288.89% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.802.02 39 OPM %30.368.42 -PBDT1.040.35 197 PBT0.980.27 263 NP0.700.18 289
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU