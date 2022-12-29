SBI board to mull fund raising upto Rs 10,000 cr via infra bonds

The state-run bank said that its board will meet on 3 January 2023 to consider the proposal.

State Bank of India (SBI)'s board on 3 January 2023 will seek approval for raising infrastructure bonds upto an amount of Rs 10,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY23.

SBI is banking and financial services statutory body engaged in providing a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers.

The bank's net profit jumped 73.9% to Rs 13,624.52 crore on 14.2% rise in total income to Rs 88733.86 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of SBI shed 0.22% to Rs 599.90 on the BSE.

