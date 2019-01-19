SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 14.76% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 9141.26 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 14.76% to Rs 264.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 230.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 9141.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6776.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9141.266776.21 35 OPM %2.793.24 -PBDT271.27240.49 13 PBT271.27240.49 13 NP264.28230.28 15

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 10:55 IST

