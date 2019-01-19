SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 14.76% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SBI Life clocks 11% rise in net profit at Rs 250 cr in Q2
SBI Life Insurance Q1 profit rises 13% to Rs 350 cr
SBI Life Q3 profit up 15% at Rs 264 crore
SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the September 2018 quarter
SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 13.04% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 9141.26 croreNet profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 14.76% to Rs 264.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 230.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 9141.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6776.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9141.266776.21 35 OPM %2.793.24 -PBDT271.27240.49 13 PBT271.27240.49 13 NP264.28230.28 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU