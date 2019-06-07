JUST IN
Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.201.83 20 4.093.90 5 OPM %4.555.46 -7.589.23 - PBDT0.080.08 0 0.210.26 -19 PBT0.070.07 0 0.170.21 -19 NP0.050.03 67 0.130.13 0

