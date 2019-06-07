Scan Projects standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Scan Steels standalone net profit rises 24.14% in the December 2018 quarter
Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Volumes soar at Gayatri Projects Ltd counter
Kalpataru arm JMC Projects bags new orders worth Rs 616 cr
-
Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 2.20 croreNet profit of Scan Projects rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.201.83 20 4.093.90 5 OPM %4.555.46 -7.589.23 - PBDT0.080.08 0 0.210.26 -19 PBT0.070.07 0 0.170.21 -19 NP0.050.03 67 0.130.13 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU