Schablona India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Schablona India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2019 quarter
NLC India issues commercial papers worth Rs 1,000 cr
PSU stocks witness demand
Cummins India update outstanding long term borrowings
Temps may rise by 1 to 1.5 degree across N India in April-May, suggests IMD model
-
Sales decline 84.21% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Schablona India reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.21% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 83.61% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.95 -84 1.398.48 -84 OPM %-180.00-165.26 --69.06-55.31 - PBDT0.16-0.43 LP -1.44-4.25 66 PBT0.07-0.53 LP -1.82-4.74 62 NP0.07-0.53 LP -1.82-4.82 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU