Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 26.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Schaeffler India Q1 PAT up 48% YoY
Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 48.43% in the March 2022 quarter
Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 25.40% in the March 2022 quarter
Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 110.00% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 1756.43 croreNet profit of Schaeffler India rose 26.08% to Rs 215.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 1756.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1487.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1756.431487.58 18 OPM %18.1617.78 -PBDT341.28279.24 22 PBT289.57229.63 26 NP215.36170.81 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU