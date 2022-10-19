Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 26.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 1756.43 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 26.08% to Rs 215.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 1756.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1487.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1756.431487.5818.1617.78341.28279.24289.57229.63215.36170.81

