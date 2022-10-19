JUST IN
Schaeffler India standalone net profit rises 26.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 1756.43 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 26.08% to Rs 215.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 170.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 1756.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1487.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1756.431487.58 18 OPM %18.1617.78 -PBDT341.28279.24 22 PBT289.57229.63 26 NP215.36170.81 26

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 08:32 IST

