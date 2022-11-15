JUST IN
Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 102.08% to Rs 13.62 crore

Net profit of Scoobee Day Garments India rose 1600.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.08% to Rs 13.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.626.74 102 OPM %15.8618.40 -PBDT1.630.56 191 PBT1.020.06 1600 NP1.020.06 1600

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:49 IST

