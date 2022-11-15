Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cybele Industries standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 434.46% in the March 2022 quarter
Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 78.55% in the June 2022 quarter
CMAI welcomes government's latest notification on excluding loose garments from Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules
Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 102.08% to Rs 13.62 croreNet profit of Scoobee Day Garments India rose 1600.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.08% to Rs 13.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.626.74 102 OPM %15.8618.40 -PBDT1.630.56 191 PBT1.020.06 1600 NP1.020.06 1600
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU