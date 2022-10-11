Board of Brigade Enterprises approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 11 October 2022

The Board of Brigade Enterprises at its meeting held on 11 October 2022 has accepted the resignation of M.R. Jaishankar (DIN: 00191267) from the position of Managing Director of the Company with effective from the closing business hours of 11 October 2022. He shall continue his role as Whole-time Director and Executive Chairman for his current term, which is upto 31 March, 2027, to mentor the next generation leaders in their new roles.

The Board has appointed Aroon Raman, Independent Director (DIN: 00201205) as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Company for the period from 11 October 2022 to 4 August 2024.

