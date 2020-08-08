Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 50.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.01% to Rs 139.23 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 50.53% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.01% to Rs 139.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 278.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.139.23278.5122.6122.3638.1865.9229.0256.8519.3039.01

