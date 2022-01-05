Shakti Pumps (India) corrects on profit selling

Shakti Pumps (India) fell 3.41% to Rs 669.20 on profit selling after recent steep gains.

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) surged 17.59% in the past seven trading sessions.

In the past one year, the stock has soared 102.63% while the benchmark Sensex has added 24.46% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 52.36. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 637.88, 615.73 and 616.53, respectively.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 36.35% to Rs 20.78 crore on 83.51% rise in net sales to Rs 369.02 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shakti Pumps (India) makes energy efficient pumps and motors. With a leading position in solar pump markets in India, Shakti exports a wide range of pumping products to over 100 countries globally.

