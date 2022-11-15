JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.25% to Rs 25.06 crore

Net profit of Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills rose 542.86% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.25% to Rs 25.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.0627.02 -7 OPM %3.832.00 -PBDT0.720.33 118 PBT0.480.09 433 NP0.450.07 543

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU