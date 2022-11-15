Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 7.25% to Rs 25.06 croreNet profit of Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills rose 542.86% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.25% to Rs 25.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.0627.02 -7 OPM %3.832.00 -PBDT0.720.33 118 PBT0.480.09 433 NP0.450.07 543
