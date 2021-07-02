Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 20 points or 0.81% at 2444.55 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.06%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.74%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.26%),GE T&D India Ltd (down 1.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.01%), CESC Ltd (down 0.83%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.75%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.29%), and SJVN Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.98%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.96%), and Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.93%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 26.32 or 0.05% at 52344.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.55 points or 0.04% at 15685.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 225.28 points or 0.89% at 25537.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.6 points or 0.57% at 7887.6.

On BSE,1897 shares were trading in green, 1231 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)