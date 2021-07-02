Laurus Lab climbs on bagging licence to make 2DG

-
ALSO READ
Laurus Labs receives DRDO licence to manufacture 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose
Shilpa Medicare receives DRDO approval for manufacture and sale of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose
Shilpa Medicare gains on DRDO nod for manufacturing 2DG
Laurus Labs receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
Natco Pharma receives Emergency Use approval for Baricitinib tablets
-
Laurus Labs gained 1.27% to Rs 675.50 after the drug maker received the license to manufacture and market 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG) from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for use on COVID-19 patients in the country.
Laurus Labs said that it has already applied with CDSCO for emergency use authroisation (EUA) for 2DG.
Laurus Labs is a leading research-driven pharmaceutical manufacturing company in India. It has grown to become one of the leading manufacturers of API for Anti-Retroviral (ARV), oncology, cardiovascular, anti-diabetics, anti-asthma, and gastroenterology.
The drug maker's consolidated net profit soared 170% to Rs 297 crore on 68% surge in net sales to Rs 1,412 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU