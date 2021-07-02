Laurus Lab climbs on bagging licence to make 2DG

Laurus Labs gained 1.27% to Rs 675.50 after the drug maker received the license to manufacture and market 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG) from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for use on COVID-19 patients in the country.

Laurus Labs said that it has already applied with CDSCO for emergency use authroisation (EUA) for 2DG.

Laurus Labs is a leading research-driven pharmaceutical manufacturing company in India. It has grown to become one of the leading manufacturers of API for Anti-Retroviral (ARV), oncology, cardiovascular, anti-diabetics, anti-asthma, and gastroenterology.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit soared 170% to Rs 297 crore on 68% surge in net sales to Rs 1,412 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

