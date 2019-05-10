Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 92.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.55% to Rs 619.66 croreNet profit of Shankara Building Products declined 92.50% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.55% to Rs 619.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 760.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.64% to Rs 32.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 2654.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2548.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales619.66760.81 -19 2654.102548.67 4 OPM %2.657.11 -4.506.87 - PBDT6.2340.48 -85 67.15129.49 -48 PBT1.6036.17 -96 48.53115.90 -58 NP1.6221.61 -93 32.7473.80 -56
