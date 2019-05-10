Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 92.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.55% to Rs 619.66 crore

Net profit of declined 92.50% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.55% to Rs 619.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 760.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.64% to Rs 32.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 2654.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2548.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

