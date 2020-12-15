Shankara Building Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KNR Constructions Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd and KEI Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 December 2020.

Shankara Building Products Ltd soared 7.01% to Rs 370.05 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 62758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12392 shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd surged 5.38% to Rs 312.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25993 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd spiked 4.98% to Rs 314.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18919 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd spurt 4.88% to Rs 89.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd gained 4.75% to Rs 440.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21740 shares in the past one month.

