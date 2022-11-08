Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 106.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SBI Card spurts after Q1 PAT zooms 106% YoY to Rs 627 cr
Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 106.52% in the June 2022 quarter
Sensex gains 106 pts, oil & gas stocks decline
United Spirits rises after Q2 PAT climbs 106% to Rs 563 cr
Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA for Guyana-based project worth $106 mn
-
Sales rise 47.23% to Rs 98.26 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries rose 106.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.23% to Rs 98.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales98.2666.74 47 OPM %5.555.44 -PBDT3.462.15 61 PBT2.371.15 106 NP1.710.83 106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU