Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 106.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.23% to Rs 98.26 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 106.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.23% to Rs 98.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.98.2666.745.555.443.462.152.371.151.710.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)