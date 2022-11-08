JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jubilant FoodWorks records PAT of Rs 119 cr in Q2 FY23
Business Standard

Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 106.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 47.23% to Rs 98.26 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 106.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.23% to Rs 98.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales98.2666.74 47 OPM %5.555.44 -PBDT3.462.15 61 PBT2.371.15 106 NP1.710.83 106

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU