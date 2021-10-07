Shares trade near day's high; consumer durable stocks advance

The benchmark indices continued to trade near the day's high in morning trade. The Nifty was trading above the 17,800 mark. Shares of consumer durable makers were in demand.

At 10:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 541.73 points or 0.92% to 59,731.46. The Nifty 50 index added 163.70 points or 0.93% to 17,809.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.43% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.37%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2292 shares rose and 668 shares fell. A total of 146 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 236,467,427 with 4,827,642 deaths. India reported 244,198 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 449,856 deaths according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

A total of 92,58,17,589 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, with over 42.91 lakh doses being given yesterday, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index advanced 3.35% to 28,146. The index had declined 1.32% to end at 27,233.45 yesterday.

Titan Company (up 7.56%), Whirlpool of India (up 4.37%), Havells India (up 2.54%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 2.13%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 1.75%) and Voltas (up 1.11%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries added 0.88% to Rs 2582.80. RIL informed that Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, 7-India Convenience Retail Limited, has entered into a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc. for the launch of 7-Eleven convenience stores in India.

GAIL (India) fell 2.53% to Rs 162.10. Credit ratings agency Moody's revised its outlook on the state-run company to stable from negative. It has also affirmed the ratings and the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) of GAIL at Baa3. The affirmation of GAIL's issuer ratings reflects the company's dominant position in gas transmission business in India, operational and financial links with the government, and very strong financial profile, Moody's said.

Kalyan Jewellers India jumped 7.63% to Rs 76.15. The company said it saw continued robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue across all its markets in India and Middle East in Q2 FY22. The jewellery retailer said it witnessed revenue growth of about 60% for its India operations during the recently concluded quarter, as compared to the same period in the previous year. Kalyan's online jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of about 45% during the quarter, compared to the same period during the last year.

