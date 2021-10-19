Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alok Industries Ltd, MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Sical Logistics Ltd and Anmol India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 October 2021.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 11.25 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 61389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd lost 9.89% to Rs 24.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd tumbled 8.75% to Rs 23.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sical Logistics Ltd plummeted 8.40% to Rs 19.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anmol India Ltd dropped 7.19% to Rs 163.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22088 shares in the past one month.

