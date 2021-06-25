Shilpa Medicare receives DRDO approval for manufacture and sale of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose

Shilpa Medicare has received an in-principle approval from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and sale of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG).

2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for COVID-19 patients in the country.

Shilpa Medicare is only the second company in India to have entered into similar arrangement with DRDO.

Shilpa has been continuously striving to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19 and this is yet another step by Shilpa after its recently announced arrangement for manufacture and supply of Sputnik V vaccine.

