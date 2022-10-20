Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 303.92% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.04% to Rs 17.92 croreNet profit of Shish Industries rose 303.92% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.9213.27 35 OPM %13.394.37 -PBDT3.020.91 232 PBT2.710.68 299 NP2.060.51 304
