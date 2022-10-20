Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 303.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.04% to Rs 17.92 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries rose 303.92% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.9213.2713.394.373.020.912.710.682.060.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)