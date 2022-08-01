ED arrests Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case

-
He was questioned for over six hours by the ED officials in an alleged Patra Chawl land scam case. He was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Sanjay Raut, who is also the chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, will be produced in court on Monday (1 August) at 11.30 am.
The ED officials had searched Raut's home in suburban Bhandup for the most part of Sunday after he refused to appear for questioning despite being summoned twice by the central agency.
The ED wanted to question Raut in connection with the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai and related transactions involving his wife and close associates.
Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Raut in Mumbai's Vakola Police Station under sections 504, 506 and 509 of IPC for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar (a witness in the Patra Chawl land case).
