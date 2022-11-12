Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 124.13 crore

Net profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries declined 52.17% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 124.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 101.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.124.13101.513.787.383.415.902.755.271.653.45

