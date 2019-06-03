Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 263.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.99% to Rs 44.72 crore

Net profit of Rasayan rose 263.52% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.73% to Rs 20.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 170.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 155.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

44.7241.03170.55155.1412.9914.4813.6515.3310.296.0429.2222.679.455.4626.1920.278.472.3320.959.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)