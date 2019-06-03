Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 263.52% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 8.99% to Rs 44.72 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 263.52% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.73% to Rs 20.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 170.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 155.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.7241.03 9 170.55155.14 10 OPM %12.9914.48 -13.6515.33 - PBDT10.296.04 70 29.2222.67 29 PBT9.455.46 73 26.1920.27 29 NP8.472.33 264 20.959.08 131

