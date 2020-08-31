Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 1343.80 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 34.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 364.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 1343.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1049.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1343.801049.008.60-23.3521.50-359.20-29.80-409.90-34.90-364.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)