RBI Comes Up With Steps To Foster Market Stability, Announces Term Repo Operations Of Rs 1 Lakh Crore
Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 1343.80 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 34.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 364.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 1343.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1049.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1343.801049.00 28 OPM %8.60-23.35 -PBDT21.50-359.20 LP PBT-29.80-409.90 93 NP-34.90-364.20 90

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 18:03 IST

