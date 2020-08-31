Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Shree Renuka Sugars approves preferential issue of shares to Promoter entity
Board of Shree Renuka Sugars to consider fund raising through ECBs
Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 146.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd Falls 4.94%
Sugar stocks in demand
-
Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 1343.80 croreNet Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 34.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 364.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 1343.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1049.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1343.801049.00 28 OPM %8.60-23.35 -PBDT21.50-359.20 LP PBT-29.80-409.90 93 NP-34.90-364.20 90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU