Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 106.59 crore

Net Loss of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 106.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.106.59104.3516.7911.536.261.22-1.03-6.77-1.03-6.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)