Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 106.59 crore

Net Loss of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 106.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales106.59104.35 2 OPM %16.7911.53 -PBDT6.261.22 413 PBT-1.03-6.77 85 NP-1.03-6.04 83

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

