Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 37.82 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 58.82% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 37.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.37.8238.821.163.550.571.450.461.340.421.02

