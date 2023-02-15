Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 37.82 croreNet profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 58.82% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 37.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.8238.82 -3 OPM %1.163.55 -PBDT0.571.45 -61 PBT0.461.34 -66 NP0.421.02 -59
